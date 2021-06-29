Male seriously wounded in shooting on Parker Road near Yale Ave

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said a man was shot and suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Tuesday evening.
The man was transported to a hospital. Police did not immediately have a suspect description but said they were believed to be in a silver vehicle, although the type is unknown.
The Aurora Police Department tweeted about the incident at 6:42 p.m.
They said it happened in the McDonald’s parking lot at 2651 S. Parker Rd. The address is near the intersection with East Yale Avenue.
Police asked anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.