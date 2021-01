DENVER (KDVR) — A male juvenile died Wednesday following a shooting incident that police are calling a homicide in the 14500 block of East Maxwell Place in Denver, the Denver Police Department said in a tweet.

At this time, no arrests have been made, but police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

#DPD Officers are present in the 14500 Blk of East Maxwell Place in regards to a shooting. One party is being transported for injuries related to a GSW. No additional information is available at this time. #Denver pic.twitter.com/7UCFIZ9TsV — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 27, 2021