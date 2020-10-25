Male found dead in Boulder park; suspect in custody

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A male was found dead in a Boulder park on Saturday morning, the Boulder Police Department said Sunday.

According to BPD, about 11:20 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a park north of the Dairy Center at Folsom and Walnut streets on a report of a dead male.

When police arrived, they found the male had suffered “substantial injuries.”

The victim’s name and age were not released; he will be identified by the Boulder County Coroner’s Office.

On Saturday night, detectives found 36-year-old Zachary Miller in the same park where the victim was located.

Miller was taken to the police department, where he was identified as the suspect in the homicide, BPD said.

Miller’s photo was not released.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call BPD Det. Marples at: 303-441-3345 or Det. Greer at: 303-441-4322.

Those wanting to submit information anonymously can do so through Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-8477 or 1-800-444-3776. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.