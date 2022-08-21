DENVER (KDVR) – The Swim Across America Denver event is happening Sunday morning and making waves for a good cause.

The event is taking place at the Lowery Pool in Denver. It was initially planned to take place at Chatfield Reservoir but there were concerns of algae bloom in the water.

Hundreds of swimmers and volunteers will be attending to make waves in the fight against cancer.

Everybody from Olympic swimmers all the way to novice swimmers can participate.

Swim Across America Denver has raised $740,000 for Children’s Hospital Colorado since its first swim in 2018. Swim Across America Denver has set a big goal to raise $1 million in the next several years to fight cancer.

You can visit their donation page to contribute to this effort.

Order of events:

6:30 a.m. – Registration opened

7:25 a.m. – Welcome program

7:50 a.m. – National Anthem

8:05 a.m. – Mandatory safety speech

8:10 a.m. – Swimmers begin

10:00 a.m. – Course closes

A special guest this year is marathon swimmer Sarah Thomas who was the first person to complete four consecutive swims across the English channel.