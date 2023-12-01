CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KXRM) — Looking into the city of Cripple Creek, the glistening and sparkle of ice might catch your eye. No need to be confused, this is a frozen fortress in the making, destined to be the newest winter wonderland in Southern Colorado.

“Ice Castles is truly a magical experience,” said Ice Castles Event Manager Kail Hanrahan. “There’s no other way to describe it when you see it for the first time or the 50th time. It’s incredible as you enter, you’ll enter through ice archways as you continue to weave your way through the castle and through the walls. We have ice slides, kids slides, crawl tunnels, caverns.”

The icicles are man-made, and each placed one by one to build the polar playground.

A crew of around 20 ice artisans is well underway working sometimes with and sometimes against Mother Nature to build a life-sized castle in the hopes of it potentially being finished around Christmas time.

“It takes about four to six weeks of good temperature from the moment we started,” Hanrahan said. “So, we’re a couple of weeks in already and in about four to six weeks we’re hoping to have 20-foot walls at minimum, and hopefully we can grow taller than that.”

The weather in Cripple Creek plays a major factor in the completion of this polar playground. In years past, the event was in Dillon, but now Cripple Creek is all in on the frosty fun.

“The sun is definitely one of our challenges here in Cripple Creek,” Hanrahan said. “But thankfully, since we’re still above 9,000 feet, our temperatures at night are still good enough that we’re able to run water and keep growing.”

Icicles of all sizes are being placed to created a frozen fantasy for all ages to enjoy.

The City of Cripple Creek already is home to Donkey Derby Days along with the Ice Festival. This winter family-friendly attraction brings hope of more visitors to this rich historical city.

“Cripple Creek’s not just gaming and that’s what a lot of people get confused about,” said Special Projects Director for the City of Cripple Creek Jeff Mosher.” We’ve got great experiences for families all year round, and now with Ice Castles here in the wintertime, that makes it even a better reason to come up here.”

Looking down on Cripple Creek, in the far-left hand corner ice castles are emerging.

For those who have not visited this part of Teller County, there are some tips Mosher shared for those making the trip.

“We’re excited that folks are going to be able to come up,” Mosher said. “If people are really anxious about driving in the mountains, especially in the wintertime… Ramblin Express does provide a bus service that you can get on the bus down in Colorado Springs and ride it up here, and then ride it home.”

Preparations have also been underway by the city to ensure all is in place to welcome the castle crowds.

“We’ve worked with the county and the state on making sure the roads are clear and everybody’s aware that the traffic impact is going to be a much larger than a normal winter for us, including the folks that are driving for Breckenridge,” said Mosher.

Information on the shuttle service can be found online, where you can book your ticket.

Along with transportation, the city is getting ready to welcome the newest hotel and casino.

Mosher said, “We’ve got a brand new 300-room hotel that’s going to be opening in the end of December, about the same time Ice Castles will be opening. So, we’ve got plenty of rooms, but I have heard they’re filling up pretty quick already.”

Watch out Elsa, the city of Cripple Creek is this year’s home to the twinkling throne.

To book a room and plan your stay to see the Ice Castles, click here.

One by one, each icicle is placed in the perfect spot to create the frosty palace. Along with bringing beauty into the city, it will also help businesses boom.

“Cripple Creek is a tourist town, as you can tell, with all their casinos,” Hanrahan said. “So, we’re excited to be here in this town. We’re hoping it brings some winter tourism for the town itself and the city has really embraced working with us and welcomed us to their community.”

The City of Cripple Creek is getting ready to welcome those of all ages to their newest frosty attraction.

Tickets are now on sale to see this one-of-a-kind attraction, which is sold in 30-minute entry time slots. If the weather allows, the magical kingdom could be opening sooner than expected.

“They work seven days a week,” Hanrahan said. “We have a crew on. That way, we’re able to just keep building and depending on temperature. Sometimes we work later nights if the temperature is really great, and we just want to maximize that growth.”

One crew member places an icicle horizontally to help create this magical attraction.

As Ice Castles shine and grow, Cripple Creek is hopeful that this twinkling throne has found its newest home.

“We’re extremely excited about it,” Mosher said. “It hasn’t been in Colorado for a couple of years now and so we’re excited that they selected Cripple Creek. We’re hoping it works out for them.”