DENVER (KDVR) — Over the past 40 years, Make-A-Wish Colorado has made dreams come true for more than 6,000 Colorado kids.

From trips to Disney World to celebrity meet and greats, President Scott Dishong said most wishes involve an airplane ticket. But Thursday night, the foundation made a wish come true in a brand new place: the National Western Stock Show.

“This is just a unique, different wish,” Dishong said.

It all started after Kayden Halls was diagnosed with leukemia last year. The 12-year-old loves caring for the animals on her family’s Durango ranch and has taken an interest in livestock competitions.

For her Make-A-Wish, she was invited to guest judge a market steer show at the Stock Show on Thursday. She also received a blocking chute and a cattle dryer, along with a bucket of beef jerky.

“I wanted something that would be practical and that I could use a lot, and that would help me in my day-to-day life,” Halls said.

“It’s so innocent but so awesome at the same time,” Dishong said. “And that’s what I love, is you never know what a kid’s one true wish is going to be.”