COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — Five-year-old Layton Williamson battled kidney cancer from 2 to 3 years old during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a cancer that affects your kidney and they had to take his kidney and his tumor out,” Dylan Williamson, Layton’s father said. “He has one kidney on his left and then it had metastasized all the way to his lung; they call it Stage Four because it metastasized so far.”

Amid the pandemic, Layton underwent radiation near his heart and chemotherapy for about a year. During his battle, Layton was chosen as a Make-A-Wish Colorado kid.

“I think even though he’s the middle child, he kind of acts like the oldest in a lot of ways because he had to grow up fast,” Dylan said.

Layton’s original Make-A-Wish choice was to go to Disney World. That wish unfortunately wasn’t granted because of the COVID-19 pandemic. His next choice was to spend as much time with his family as possible doing the things he loves — camping, hiking, and exploring.

“(Layton) always talks about going to the mountains, he loves it so much,” Tiffany Williamson, Layton’s mother said.

In May 2021, the Williamson family was gifted a camper with the help of Make-A-Wish Colorado and Camping World of Denver. Since then, the family has enjoyed many camping trips, but nothing compared to the first night in the camper parked outside their home in Colorado Springs.

“Layton, he was so excited that he’d gotten the camper from Make-A-Wish, he wanted to sleep in it that night,” Dylan said.

The Williamson family now reports their beloved Coleman Lantern LT17B Camper was stolen either late Monday or early Tuesday morning.

“We haven’t told my son because he has been at school,” Dylan explained. “I want to drive home that we should forgive the people that did it, no matter what their motive was, no matter how it turns out.”

The family lives in Colorado Springs near Woodmen Road and Meadow Ridge Drive, and has filed a police report with the Colorado Springs Police Department, but still needs the community’s help.

The camper is described as white and gray with Red Coleman lettering and license plate number CJNE60.

If you have any information that may assist CSPD in their investigation, you can contact the Stetson Hills Division Neighborhood Watch at 719-444-3168, or the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 719-634-7867.