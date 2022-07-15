DENVER (KDVR) — The Central-70 re-build is moving into its final stages this weekend as the project nears completion.

All eastbound lanes will be closed so traffic can be shifted to the south and lanes re-aligned.

The closure will extend from Washington Street to I-270. Eastbound lanes shut down Friday night at 10 p.m. and remain in effect through Monday at 5 a.m.

During that time, crews will complete work to move eastbound traffic into its final re-alignment.

Westbound lanes will remain open. Work to re-align westbound traffic will most likely happen come September.

CDOT says the new lanes will be wider and smoother so it’s warning drivers to slow down.

The Central-70 project has included the re-building of 10 miles of the interstate from I-25 to Chambers road. The four-year project cost $1.3billion dollars.

All the work is expected to be wrapped up by the end of this year.