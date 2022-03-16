DENVER (KDVR) — Wednesday morning, CDOT will begin work to shift the eastbound lanes on I-70.

The shift will happen between Steele Street and Colorado Boulevard.

The eastbound lanes will be moved to the south and will free up space between the eastbound and westbound lanes for work on the new toll lanes.

The shift is one of the last major traffic hurdles for the Central 70 project as it moves into its final phase.

CDOT says most of the work on the interstate should be wrapped up in January of 2023 or December of 2022.

The $1.3 billion projects to rebuild the aging highway began in 2018.