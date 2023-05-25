A rendering of the Future Legends sports complex in Windsor (KDVR)

WINDSOR, Colo. (KDVR) — A major sports complex in Northern Colorado continues to inch toward completion.

The Future Legends complex in Windsor is a 118-acre facility that will eventually include a professional baseball field, 12 multi-use fields, two hotels and nearly a dozen restaurants.

Thursday night, the Northern Colorado Owlz, a minor league baseball team, took the field against the Rocky Mountain Vibes out of Colorado Springs. The Northern Colorado Hailstorm will play soccer here on Saturday.

The complex was supposed to open a year earlier but was delayed to weather and construction complications.

The Future Legends Complex is located east of downtown Windsor.