Snowstorm on the way this weekend: Here’s everything you need to know

DENVER (KDVR) — A major winter storm is in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday in Colorado. Some areas will see several feet of snow. Snow is expected to begin late Friday night and continue until Sunday night.

We have put together this all-inclusive checklist for everything you might need during this snowstorm.

Forecast

Travel

Home

Power Outages

Closings

Shelters

Denver Rescue Mission is currently operating two overnight shelters, the 48th Avenue Center and the Holly Center.

COVD-19 Vaccines

Many COVID-19 vaccine distribution sites will close due to the incoming winter storm

Report News