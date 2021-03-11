Snowstorm on the way this weekend: Here’s everything you need to know

DENVER (KDVR) — A major winter storm is in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday in Colorado. Some areas will see several feet of snow. Snow is expected to begin late Friday night and continue until Sunday night.
We have put together this all-inclusive checklist for everything you might need during this snowstorm.
Forecast
Travel
- Road conditions
- Snowplow tracker
- Front Range cities eye side street plowing for weekend snowstorm
- Chain/traction laws
- Travel times/road closures
- Contact AAA
- Should I travel during this storm?
- What should I have in my car if I must travel?
- You can be fined if you don’t remove the snow from your car
- Many airlines are already issuing travel alerts, allowing flight changes
- DIA prepares for strong winds, heavy snow
Home
- Removing snow from trees/power lines
- Keeping your pipes from freezing
- How much snow can your roof hold? A lot.
- Shoveling your sidewalk/driveway
- What to consider before hiring a snow removal company
- When should I shovel sidewalk snow? Here are the Denver laws
Power Outages
Closings
Shelters
- Denver Rescue Mission is currently operating two overnight shelters, the 48th Avenue Center and the Holly Center.
COVD-19 Vaccines
- Many COVID-19 vaccine distribution sites will close due to the incoming winter storm