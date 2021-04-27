Major rockslide forces detour on Highway 119 in Boulder Canyon

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A large rockslide occurred on Highway 119 around Mile Point 32 on Tuesday night, which included five truck-sized boulders. The area is closed from Mile Point 26-41 while crews try and clear the slide.

The rockslide happened during heavy rainfall and snow in the area known as the, ‘Narrows.’ Nobody was injured and no vehicles were damaged in the slide.

There is a northern detour at Colorado Highway 72 to Lefthand Canyon Dr. and a southern detour at Colorado Highway 72 S.

The closure is expected to last well into Wednesday.

