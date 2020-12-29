Major delays at DPS food distribution Tuesday

Parents who came to the Kepner Campus on Tuesday waited over an hour and a half for their boxes of food.

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Public School (DPS) students are on winter break, and regular food distribution and delivery sites are closed. But DPS partnered with Revolution Foods to ensure students don’t go hungry over the holidays.

On Tuesday, 7-day meal boxes with breakfast, lunch, produce and milk were available for free for all Denver children under 18.

Distribution plans, however, didn’t go as planned, after trucks with Revolution Foods arrived more than an hour and a half late to several distribution sites. Hundreds of families were left waiting.

“Our new business partner has totally failed not just us but our families,” said Theresa Peña, outreach for DPS Food and Nutrition Services. “Revolutionary foods cannot tell me why we don’t have trucks at many of our schools.”

Expected to arrive at 10:30 a.m., the trucks didn’t arrive until after noon.

“We think there’s a lot of hungry kids out there, so these 7-day boxes are critical for our families,” said Peña. “To have people waiting in line for an hour and a half is unacceptable.”

Revolution Foods wasn’t available for comment on the reason for the delays.

While some parents were forced to leave, unable to wait any longer, many parents were able to stick it out. “It’s real important, they (DPS) are coming through for a lot of the neighborhoods,” said Fred Mesgas. “It’s really nice.”