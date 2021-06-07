Major crash involving semi that rolled into yard of home closes Highway 2 near Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Commerce City Police Department says a major crash has closed Highway 2 between 88th Avenue and 104th Avenue on Monday morning.

The crash happened before 7:30 a.m. At least four vehicles and a fuel tanker were involved in the crash.

SkyFOX was over the scene of the crash and a semi was spotted in the yard of a home near the highway.

CCPD said one person was extricated and taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. Four people were treated for injuries on scene.

Highway 2 is expected to remain closed for an extended period of time. We will update this story when the highway reopens.

