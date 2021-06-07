Major crash involving semi that rolled into yard of home closes Highway 2 near Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Commerce City Police Department says a major crash has closed Highway 2 between 88th Avenue and 104th Avenue on Monday morning.

The crash happened before 7:30 a.m. At least four vehicles and a fuel tanker were involved in the crash.

SkyFOX was over the scene of the crash and a semi was spotted in the yard of a home near the highway.

CCPD said one person was extricated and taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. Four people were treated for injuries on scene.

SACFD responded to a multi vehicle accident at 96th Ave & Hwy 2. Four vehicles involved including a rolled semi truck. One person injured, extricated taken to the hospital and 4 treated & released on scene. Hwy 2 will be closed for an extended time for cleanup and investigation. pic.twitter.com/WuVNT2W0UE — South Adams Fire (@SACFD200) June 7, 2021

Highway 2 is expected to remain closed for an extended period of time. We will update this story when the highway reopens.