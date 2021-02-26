Major construction milestone at CSU ‘Vida’ building Friday

DENVER (KDVR) – A major milestone will happen at the CSU Spur Campus Friday morning. The historic moment and “topping out’ will take place on the Vida building.

This means “life” in Spanish which means the building will focus on animal and human health.

The other two buildings are hydro, focused on water, and terra, which is focused on food and agriculture.

The Vida building will be home to the second location of CSU’s Temple Grandin Equine Center.

This provides equine-assisted activities and therapies to humans with a range of needs.

CSU has also partnered with the Dumb Friends League for a donor-subsidized clinic for animals and pets while providing hands-on education for CSU veterinary students.

This will be a science-on-display where the public is able to watch veterinary surgeries through the glass and interact with the staff.

The Vida and Terra building are anticipated to open early 2022 with hydro opening in the Fall.

All three buildings will also be part of the future National Western Center.