Major closure this weekend for I-70 westbound lanes

DENVER (KDVR) — Westbound lanes of I-70 will be closed to traffic this weekend through most of the Central-70 Project.

The lane closure will extend from I-270 to Colorado Boulevard. Westbound lanes will be shut down starting 10 p.m. on Friday, August 6, through 5 a.m. on Monday, August 9.

Crews are finalizing paving through this stretch of I-70. CDOT said this closure should be the last of any major ‘one directional weekend closures,’ in the Central-70 Project. This comes after a delay in the westbound lane construction due to an asphalt shortage and heavy rain.

The demolition of the elevated portion of the highway is expected to end next month. The entire Central-70 Project is predicted to be complete in late 2023.

