DENVER (KDVR) — A major highway closure will take place this weekend through the Central 70 project in Denver.

This will be the final major shutdown of the highway before work is completed on the project at the end of this year.

All westbound lanes will close from Interstate 270 to Brighton Boulevard at 10 p.m. Friday night. The closure will remain in place through Monday at 5 a.m.

There will also be intermittent closures of the westbound on-ramp at Brighton Boulevard throughout the weekend.

The Colorado Department of Transportation will spend the weekend completing the final alignment of the westbound lanes and putting new pavement in place.

CDOT finished the final alignment of eastbound lanes last month.

The detour around the weekend closure is I-270 westbound to Interstate 76, to Interstate 25 south to pick up Interstate 70 westbound once again.

The Central 70 project has included 10 miles of the interstate between Brighton Boulevard and Chambers Road.

The project began in August of 2018 and cost $1.2 billion.