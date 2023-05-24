CHERRY CREEK STATE PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — East Lake View Road will remain closed indefinitely according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The road, which is the main connection east and west through the park, was badly damaged during heavy rains earlier this month.

According to spokesperson Kara Van Hoose, the park saw 6 inches of rain in a three-day period, raising water levels in the reservoir by 10 feet.

Two portions of the road, which runs directly over Cherry Creek, were washed out.

“It’s not in the best of shape, so this is going to be a long-term fix for us,” she said. “We’re planning on rebuilding this area of the road to be more reinforced with an eye on this could happen again if we get this much rain.”

CPW is also urging cyclists to pay attention to road closure signs and to stop trying to get close to the damage.

Wednesday, additional signs, including “danger” signs, were added to a fence now blocking the road.

“It’s an active and unstable area, so we’re asking people to stay away,” she said.

As for a timeline for potential repairs? Van Hoose said it could be quite some time.

“We don’t really have a timeline for when it will be fixed, and that’s why we’re asking the public to really be patient with us,” she said.