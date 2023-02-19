COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — The Colorado Springs Police Department arrested a man for allegedly selling narcotics to children Friday evening.

In January, Metro Narcotics became aware of a suspect who was selling a variety of narcotics to children.

The suspect later identified as, Westley Ransom, was selling narcotics under the alias “Mailman.”

Throughout the investigation, detectives seized the following:

  • 127 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms
  • 15 grams of MDMA
  • 42 Adderall pills
  • 4 Xanax pills
  • 8.6 ounces of refined marijuana
  • 10.17 ounces of marijuana concentrate, which included THC edibles and vapes

Ransom’s primary customer base was young adults and teenagers, stated CSPD. He was arrested for numerous narcotics-related offenses.