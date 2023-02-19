COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — The Colorado Springs Police Department arrested a man for allegedly selling narcotics to children Friday evening.

In January, Metro Narcotics became aware of a suspect who was selling a variety of narcotics to children.

The suspect later identified as, Westley Ransom, was selling narcotics under the alias “Mailman.”

Throughout the investigation, detectives seized the following:

127 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms

15 grams of MDMA

42 Adderall pills

4 Xanax pills

8.6 ounces of refined marijuana

10.17 ounces of marijuana concentrate, which included THC edibles and vapes

Ransom’s primary customer base was young adults and teenagers, stated CSPD. He was arrested for numerous narcotics-related offenses.