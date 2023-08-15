Madonna is seen in an undated photo. (Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — The “Queen of Pop” is hitting the road again, after she was hospitalized with a serious bacterial infection.

Madonna announced her rescheduled tour dates for the “Celebration Tour” on Monday. She was originally going to take the stage at Ball Arena on July 25 but has rescheduled her Denver date to March 19, 2024.

The superstar was forced to postpone many of her 2023 tour dates while she dealt with health complications.

“On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU,” Guy Oseary said on social media on June 28. “Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.”

Thankfully, Madonna’s health has been improving ever since.

“Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love. I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life,” her post on Instagram read on July 10.

What if I had tickets for the postponed date?

According to Live Nation, all tickets that were previously purchased will be honored on the new dates. However, refunds will be offered at the point of purchase.

Tickets for the new March 19 date are currently available on Ticketmaster. The cheapest seats in the 300 level start at $82 and go up to $570 for floor seats.

Club level seats are also available starting at $225.

Madonna’s 12th tour will “take you on an artistic journey through four decades as Madonna pays respect to the city of New York where her musical career began.”