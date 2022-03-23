DENVER (KDVR) — Madeleine Albright, the first U.S. female secretary of state who lost a battle with cancer and passed away Wednesday at age 84, has close ties to the Denver community, spending her youth in the Mile High City.

Albright, who eventually became a key figure in international affairs, spent a lot of time on the University of Denver campus. Her father, Josef Korbel, became the founder and first dean of the Josef Korbel School of International Studies at DU.

Born on May 15, 1937, in Prague, Czechoslovakia, Albright’s family immigrated to America in 1948. She and her family briefly lived in New York before moving to Colorado when Albright was 12 years old.

Albright went on to graduate from Denver’s Kent School for Girls in 1955 and became a U.S. citizen in 1957. She earned a bachelor’s degree in political science with honors from Wellesley College in 1959. Afterward, she studied public law and government at Columbia University, from which she earned a master’s degree in 1968 and a Ph.D. in 1976.

While studying at Wellesley, when she would come home to Denver, she worked as an intern for the Denver Post. There, she met Joseph Medill Patterson Albright, and the couple married in Wellesley in 1959.

Albright was named ambassador to the United Nations when former President Clinton was inaugurated in 1993. She then was appointed in 1997 as the country’s first female secretary of state under the Clinton administration and held the position until 2001.

Shortly after, in 2003, Albright accepted a position on the board of directors of the New York Stock Exchange.

Albright then became a professor in the practice of diplomacy at the Georgetown University School of Foreign Service and chaired both the National Democratic Institute for International Affairs and the Pew Global Attitudes Project.

But her relationship with Colorado carried on. In 2010, she was inducted into the Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame.

“Madeline Albright … articulated the ‘three Ds’ of NATO: no diminution of NATO, no discrimination and no duplication,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a tweet Wednesday.

“She grew up in Colorado and went on to serve our nation and the world with determination, wisdom, and grace,” Polis added in another tweet.