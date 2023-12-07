DENVER (KDVR) — December is Impaired Driving Prevention Month. Parents are sharing their stories of losing their children to drunk driving in hopes of saving another family this holiday season.

Drunk driving crashes surge as much as 40% during the holidays, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

In December 2022, Mothers Against Drunk Driving reported that 24 lives were taken by suspected alcohol-related crashes, accounting for 51% of all traffic fatalities in Colorado that month.

At Thursday’s MADD Tie One On for Safety event, those protecting our roads and justice system joined together with families who know all too well the impact of getting behind the wheel impaired.

“On March 26, 2022, my handsome blue-eyed boy, Tanner, was killed by a drunk driver at 2:30 p.m. on a beautiful Saturday afternoon, driving to his grandmother’s house,” Renee Lund said while sharing her forever 17-year-old son’s story. “A truck coming from the opposite direction blasted through a red light, almost going 30 miles over the speed limit, and wrapped my son around the pole, killing him instantly.”

Lund invited another mother to accompany her Thursday, Tami DePalma, who lost her son four months after Tanner.

“My son Dominic was killed by a drunk driver on July 28th of 2022,” DePalma said.

Dominic was also 17 years old when he was killed by a teenage impaired driver.

“He was sentenced to 120 days of work release, and we also didn’t know that with good behavior, he could get out early,” DePalma explained.

“The person who killed Tanner already had a previous DUI for driving three times the legal limit,” Lund shared. “He received a very limited punishment, which includes no jail time. And he did not even lose his license. Then four months later, he killed my son.”

Lund explained that the person who killed Tanner received a sentence of nine years in the Department of Corrections with eligibility for parole in four years.

“When I hear Renee speak about nine years for a life, it makes me angry,” 17th Judicial District Attorney Brain Mason said at the event. “For stabbing someone with a knife, the mandatory sentence for someone who commits first-degree assault is 10-32 years in prison, whereas somebody who commits vehicular homicide can only be serving a nine-year sentence. That is something that we can change.”

MADD hopes to help make changes to support victims and survivors in the justice process while also fighting daily to prevent impaired driving crashes altogether.

“Whether you’re headed to a party, shopping, or home for the holidays, everyone should be able to count on getting there safely,” said Fran Lanzer, MADD regional executive director. “That’s why we’re asking everyone in Colorado to pledge their commitment to responsible behavior, including using ride-sharing or taxi services, taking public transit or designating a driver who is not impaired.

“Together, we can ensure that we’ll all get there for more holiday meals, more singalongs and more cherished moments together.”