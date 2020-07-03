Machete-wielding man receives summons, referred to mental health program

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder Police Department said Friday that a man who was wielding a machete near Broadway and Marine Street was given a summons and referred to a mental health program.

According to police, a call came in at around 10:07 a.m. for reports of a man yelling at cars and swinging a knife at them near Broadway and Arapahoe Avenue.

Police said after the initial report, several other calls came in that a man dressed in bright clothing and bunny ears, was seen climbing balconies of apartments near Broadway and Marine Street.

BPD said they were able to contact the man and confiscate the machete from him.

Police said the suspect told them that he was “trying to scare people out of the apartments so they could make arrests.”