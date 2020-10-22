Lyons supermarket helping firefighting crews

LYONS, Colo. (KDVR) — A Lyons supermarket idea to help firefighters battling Colorado wildfires is reaching new heights.

Over the weekend, St. Vrain Supermarket decided to ask customers to buy a sandwich for crews fighting a number of regional fires.

“We posted on social media an opportunity to purchase sandwiches for firefighters,” says owner Neil Sullivan.

Within two days, the goal was met.

“We realized that would give customers a way to participate in the community on something that’s so important,” he says.

Sullivan and regular customers chalk up the success to the resiliency of this town, which in 2013 survived devastating floods.

Sullivan is now recommending good Samaritans donate to firefighters directly online.