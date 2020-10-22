Lyons residents worry as CalWood fire forces evacuations nearby

LYONS, Colo. (KDVR) — The CalWood Fire has forced thousands of people out of their homes in a matter of days and is now threatening areas near Lyons.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says Lyons Park Estates, a subdivision near Lyons, was evacuated out of an abundance of caution Wednesday afternoon. People living in town are concerned those orders will eventually extend toward their properties.

“I’ll do what I’ve got to do. I’ll pack up, grab my cat, food and water and head east I guess,” said John Adams.

Adams lives on the south end of town, an area that was hit hard by historic floods in 2013. He says another natural disaster would have a catastrophic impact on the town as a whole and on his own livelihood.

“I have a lot of money not only in the shop but in all the time and materials that have gone into this property. To even think about losing it — what would I do?” said Adams.

Some of his neighbors were loading up their cars Wednesday night in anticipation of potential evacuation orders. Adams says he plans to stay as long as he can.

Officials with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday they did not anticipate evacuation orders to shift overnight. Firefighters said their efforts went “really well” during the day, but gusty winds could cause the fire to grow in acreage into Thursday.

“We’re ready with our resources for any activity overnight,” said Operations Chief Josh Shroyer, “Considering all the fires, this one is doing pretty good for us right now. We’re making a lot of headway and good progress.”