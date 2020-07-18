Lyons parks closed due to COVID-19 concerns

LYONS, Colo. (KDVR) – Beginning Saturday, July 18, all Lyons parks will be closed for group gatherings, picnicking and pop-ups; congregating along river will not be allowed. Visitors will still have access to the trail system and river.
“We’re deeply concerned with the crowding, as we continue to see very few masks and lax social distancing. With limited resources, the crowds of people have become increasingly challenging to safely manage.”Victoria Simonsen, Town of Lyons Administrator
The closures, an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, are in response to increasingly high numbers of park visitors.
Park closures include:
- LaVern M. Johnson Park
- Bohn Park
- Black Bear Hole
- Lyons Valley River Park
- The river corridor throughout town
Shelter and camping reservations for LaVern M. Johnson Park will be honored during the closure. Reservation holders will be required to follow social distancing and face-coverings guidelines.