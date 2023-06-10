LYONS, Colo. (KDVR) — Homeowners in Lyons are on high alert this weekend due to concern for potential flooding.

On Thursday, the St. Vrain Creek reached a flow rate just below the threshold for likely flooding, prompting a town-wide alert to be ready for possible evacuations within the next 72 hours.

Residents can monitor flows here.

Randy Moore lives along the creek’s edge in Lyons.

“It was like a freight train the other night. I couldn’t sleep,” Moore said. “I’ve lived here for five years and it’s never been this high.”

But some of his neighbors remember the floods back in 2013.

“You hear all the stories and it’s kind of scary,” Moore said.

Officials said the St. Vrain Creek is already running high due to spring run-off and discharge from Button Rock Reservoir.

“They want us to tie down all our furniture and pack up all our valuables and it gets kind of scary,” Moore said. “We knew that when we moved here, but we didn’t think it’d happen again, so cross our fingers it doesn’t happen again.”

But just in case, Moore said they’re prepared.

“We have all our valuables set up in the garage so if we have to leave we’ll load them in the car and take off and be ready to go,” More said. “We just hope it doesn’t happen.”

Residents are advised to sign up for emergency alert notifications at bocoalert.org.

Lyons offered these ways to prepare:

Generally, the water levels peak in the overnight hours.

Residents should be prepared with essentials such as water, food, flashlights and charged cell phones.

Avoid standing water, as it may be contaminated.

Avoid moving water, as little as 6 inches of water can knock you off your feet and 18 inches can float a car.

Pay attention to flash flood warnings.

Move to higher ground. This could be either a higher elevation location or a higher floor in your building.