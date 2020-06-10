Lyons fire chief out after vowing to spray protesters with ‘high pressure water hoses for fun’

DENVER (Colorado Public Radio) — A fire chief in Lyons has resigned after posting a comment on Facebook saying he would spray protesters in Denver with high pressure water hoses for fun.

Lyons Fire Chief JJ Hoffman resigned Tuesday after the NAACP launched an investigation over the comment he made last month about the people protesting the death of George Floyd.

Statement from the Lyons Fire Protection District Board of Directors

June 8, 2020

This evening, Chief J.J. Hoffman resigned his position with the Lyons Fire Protection District in response to remarks he made on social media. Chief Hoffman expressed to us that he felt it was in the best interests of the Lyons Fire Protection District for him to resign. The board would like to thank Chief Hoffman for his service to the Lyons Fire Protection District and the Lyons community. We will begin a search for a new chief immediately, and we will provide additional updates to our community throughout that process. Floyd’s death has prompted protests across the U.S. and around the world against police brutality and racial injustice. Hoffman said his comment was made in jest, and he apologized. Democratic state Rep. Jonathan Singer said Hoffman’s apology was not enough and that he had lost public trust.