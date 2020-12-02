Lyft users will be able to purchase RTD tickets through app

DENVER (KDVR) — Lyft app users in the Denver area will be the first in the country to be able to purchase public transportation tickets through the Lyft app.

The Regional Transportation District (RTD), Lyft and Masabi, a company that works on ticketing systems, announced Wednesday they are teaming up to provide Lyft riders with a way to purchase RTD tickets directly within the Lyft app. The update to the app will be rolling out in the coming weeks.

RTD tickets cost the same within the Lyft app as they do using any existing option. The companies say amid a global pandemic, this launch provides customers with an additional payment option that is contactless and seamless.

To purchase fares within the Lyft app, Denver customers can look for Transit on the Lyft app homescreen, where they can search and compare routes, purchase multiple fares using any credit or debit payment method currently enabled in Lyft, and save unused tickets for up to 45 days. When they’re ready to ride, they can view all available purchased tickets and activate a ticket with a single tap.

In Denver, 58% of Lyft customers have reported using a Lyft service to get to or from a transit station.

“During this unprecedented time when the transit industry and the world are living in a constant state of flux, ventures like this one allow RTD to meet the needs and expectations of our customers,” said Chief Executive Officer and General Manager Debra A. Johnson.