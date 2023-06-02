Shengfu Wu is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old female passenger while he was driving for Lyft (Credit: Aurora Police Department)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department has arrested a Lyft driver who is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old female passenger in May.

According to APD, the girl called police in the early morning hours of May 13 to report what had happened.

Shengfu Wu, 28, was arrested on May 14 and charged with one count of sexual assault on a child. He has since been released on $50,000 bond.

Wu’s vehicle was also impounded as evidence.

There may be other victims who did not report unwanted sexual contact by Wu, according to a release from APD.

Anyone who believes they were a victim and has not reported it is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP or file a report online.