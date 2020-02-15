Lyft driver arrested, accused of sexually assaulting passenger in Longmont

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) -- A Lyft driver has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a female passenger on New Year's Day in Longmont.

Longmont police arrested Tyrone Rivers Sr., 46, Wednesday. He's charged with sexual assault, criminal invasion of privacy and theft.

Detectives began investigating after they received a call from a man in Lafayette who had been texted photos of a partially-clothed woman lying the backseat area of an SUV with Lyft and Uber stickers in the windows. The man was concerned about the woman and called police.

"We’re very thankful that he did. But for that, we may not have known about this," said Longmont Detectives Sgt. Todd Chambers.

An affidavit said Rivers was driving for Lyft early in the morning on New Year's Day and picked up a woman who requested a ride. He drove her to her neighborhood in Longmont.

Rivers told police they were parked in a driveway and the woman began hitting on him, according to the affidavit. Eventually they moved to the back seat and had sex.

Afterwards, Rivers said he took pictures of the woman and thought he sent them to a friend. Later, he realized he sent them to the wrong number.

Rivers told police the sex was consensual. But the woman told police it was not and believes she blacked out that morning.

The affidavit said the woman told police she had about four beers and possibly whiskey at a house party. She ordered the Lyft ride about 5 a.m. New Year's Day.

The woman told police she did not remember getting into the Lyft. She said she had a vague memory about being in the back of a Jeep at one point. Then she remembered waking up in the Jeep when it was light outside.

She told police she was missing between $60 and $80 in cash and believed the driver may have taken it.

Her receipt from Lyft confirms her driver that morning was "Tyrone."

The woman declined to take sexual assault examination.

Rivers is no longer allowed to drive for Lyft.

The company sent FOX31 the following statement regarding Rivers:

"Community safety is fundamental to Lyft, and we take any allegations like this incredibly seriously. Immediately upon law enforcement reporting the incident to us, the driver was permanently banned from the Lyft platform. We are actively assisting with their investigation."