EDWARDS, Colo. (KDVR) — A property located in the Vail Valley just sold for $40 million. And here’s the good news, you can still own a portion of it.

The Casteel Creek estate was listed by LIV Sotheby’s International Realty by Barbara Scrivens and Malia Nobrega in 2021.

LIV Sotheby’s said the $40 million price tag set a sales record for Edwards.

Part of the property will soon be listed for sale in parcels, LIV Sotheby’s said.

“The buyer, Baseline Property Group led by Brock Nicholas and Stephen Lobell, will continue to own portions of the estate for their personal and business use as well as limited high-end rentals for exclusive clientele via Villatel,” LIV Sotheby’s said.

The property will have a community of no more than 10 owners, with homesites ranging from 19 to 35 acres.

Casteel Creek is located in Edwards, and only 20 minutes from the Vail Village.

“Living the Casteel Creek lifestyle is a mastery of the art of being in two places at once, in the heart of the Vail Valley and simultaneously away from it all in the heart of the Rocky Mountains,” Nobrega said. “It’s a place to live a life without compromise, that only a select few of the most discerning will soon call home. I will never forget the time I spent at Casteel Creek.”

Amenities

The Casteel Creek estate is on a more than 450 acres that border two million acres of National Forest Service land. Here is a look at some of the specialty amenities featured on the property, according to LIV Sotheby’s:

Commercial kitchen

65-foot indoor climbing wall

7,500 square foot indoor baseball arena

Full-sized outdoor AstroTurf soccer field

Indoor shooting range

60-foot lap pool

Japanese Teppanyaki-style grilling venue

Pond stocked with trout

“One simply cannot begin to explain the magnitude of this property and what it offers to those who are lucky enough to experience it,” said Scrivens. “Once you pass through the gate, it is truly awe-inspiring. Nature at its purest, elegance at its best, with surprises at every turn. An experience never to be matched.”

The main house has over 30,000 square feet and eight bedrooms.