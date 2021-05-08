Lung Association hosts first-ever Outdoor Stair Climb at Coors Field to raise money to end lung disease, COVID-19

Denver, Colorado, USA – February 16, 2014: Streetside view of Coors Field, home to the MLB Colorado Rockies and named after the brewing company from Golden, Colorado.

DENVER — The American Lung Association hosting their Fight for Air Climb at Coors Field Saturday Morning.

At 8 a.m. several brave climbers and first responders will be tackling the stadium’s stairs to raise awareness and money for the fight against lung disease. However this year the group has also added COVID-19 to that list.

The Denver Fight For Air Climb typically takes place in the stairwells of Republic Plaza but was reimagined as an outdoor climb challenge for the safety of participants, volunteers and staff. Climbers will tackle the stadium stairs, totaling a mile-long. All to raise awareness and money to fight lung disease and end COVID-19.

Every step counts as they’ve already surpassed their goal of raising $175,000, tap here to donate.

Money raised at the Fight For Air Climb will fund the Lung Association’s efforts to end lung cancer and lung disease, as well as support the Lung Association’s COVID-19 Action Initiative.

Organizers said the COVID-19 Action Initiative is a $25 million investment to address COVID-19 and protect against future respiratory virus pandemics.