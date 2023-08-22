AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An Aurora family is speaking out after losing a loved one to gun violence.

Lumumba Sayers Jr., 23, was one of two people shot and killed near 28th and Welton streets on Saturday. As of Tuesday evening, Denver Police were still searching for the shooter.

His father, Lumumba Sayers Sr., is well-known in the community for fighting youth violence.

“He was my best friend. He was my everything,” Sayers Sr. said of his son. “He was a great father, great big brother, everything you could ask for in a son.”

Sayers Sr. said his son was a beacon of light in the community, and like his father, he was always giving back.

“My son touched a lot of lives. He touched a lot of people,” Sayers Sr. said. “He was there for a lot of people. He brought a lot of people who needed help to me.”

Lumumba Sayers Jr., 23, was one of two people shot and killed near 28th and Welton streets in Denver on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Courtesy: Lumumba Sayers Sr.)

Heavy hands, heavy hearts

Sayers Sr. founded Heavy Hands Heavy Hearts, a nonprofit in Aurora that’s aimed at helping young people in the community.

“We have a studio. That was my son’s favorite place to be,” Sayers Sr. said. “Create music and bring in the youth to be able to express themselves.”

Now, his son is a victim of the violence they tried so hard to prevent.

“It’s the community that I came from, that we’ve been trying to help, that we’ve been doing things for, that killed my baby,” Sayers Sr. said.

Nehemiah Holiday, a cousin, told FOX31 that Sayers Jr. was known for his smile.

“He always came with a smile. That was one thing about Lumumba, he always had a smile on his face,” Holiday said. “He was just the most genuine person in the world.”

His family is still hurting, but they’re hoping to keep his legacy alive.

“I don’t want a couple weeks to go by and everyone forget about my son, so we need to figure out a way that my son will always be remembered,” Sayers Sr. said.

Sayers Jr. would have turned 24 years old in September.