THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1065 — Pictured: Musical guest Luke Combs performs on May 9, 2019 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) – Luke Combs is launching a three city stadium tour at Empower Field Mile High on May 21, 2022.

Zach Bryan, Cody Johnson and Morgan Wade will join Combs on the stadium tour, which will also stop in Seattle and Atlanta.

Luke Combs is the 2020 CMA Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year winner.

Presales begin on Thursday at noon, register for presale ahead of time. General public ticket sales begin Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.