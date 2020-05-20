Lucky’s Market sells site where it once planned Denver location

DENVER — Lucky’s Market has sold the site where it once planned its first Denver location.

The grocery store chain, which earlier this year filed for bankruptcy and closed most of its locations, last week sold its lot at the southwest corner of 1st Avenue and Quebec Street in the Lowry neighborhood. The store itself was never built.

The buyer was the Lowry Redevelopment Authority, the quasi-governmental organization that has led the redevelopment of the former Air Force base. The organization did not respond to a request for comment.

Lucky’s sold the site at a loss. It purchased the 0.77-acre property from Denver-based Confluent Development last April for $900,000, according to public records. The company sold it last week for $722,000.

Lucky’s announced in 2017 that it planned to open at the site. BusinessDen reported that the company had nixed those plans in January, shortly before it announced mass store closures and filed for Chapter 11.

A number of the company’s stores were sold at auction in March. A group led by Lucky’s co-founder Bo Sharon purchased two Colorado locations, in Boulder and Fort Collins.

