DENVER (KDVR) — Lucha libre, a form of professional freestyle wrestling in Mexico, is coming to Denver with the first-ever partnership between an NFL franchise and Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre, the Broncoos announced Monday.

Lucha libre, or freestyle wrestling, originated in early 20th-century Mexico. Wrestlers wear colorful masks, suits and sometimes capes. They perform rapid sequences of holds and maneuvers, including high-flying attacks.

The partnership will bring lucha libre to Denver before a Broncos game as part of two exhibitions celebrating the 90th anniversary of Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre.

Miles the Mascot and “five of his friends” will be coached by retired Mexican professional wrestler and trainer Tony Salazar to kick off the first celebration of Lucha Olímpica on Sept. 8 at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, according to a release from the Broncos.

Mexican Lucha Libre wrestlers perform during a morning fight show of the Mexican Lucha Libre on August 22, 2020 in Mexico City, Mexico. Mexican wrestling industry faces a crisis due the closure of gyms and wrestling venues during the extended coronavirus lockdown of Arenas. As a way to revive their activities and industry, wrestlers have created the ‘Chinampaluchas’, a Lucha Libre show in a ring built on a chinampa (portion of land in the middle of a lake), broadcasted via social media and with a one-dollar fee for fans. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Mexican Lucha Libre wrestler Gran Felipe Jr performs against Sol during a morning fight show of the Mexican Lucha Libre on August 22, 2020 in Mexico City, Mexico. Mexican wrestling industry faces a crisis due the closure of gyms and wrestling venues during the extended coronavirus lockdown of Arenas. As a way to revive their activities and industry, wrestlers have created the ‘Chinampaluchas’, a Lucha Libre show in a ring built on a chinampa (portion of land in the middle of a lake), broadcasted via social media and with a one-dollar fee for fans. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Lucha Libre wrestlers perform at York Hall on June 24, 2017 in London, England. Lucha Libre, which translates as ‘free fighting’, is a Mexican style of wrestling where fighters enter the ring in flamboyant capes and outlandish suits, wear mythical and colourful masks, perform acrobatic moves and fly from spectacular heights. Mexico’s iconic legends, masked superheroes and very special guests are performing at London’s York Hall. The iconic venue is transformed into a Mexican Arena, transporting audiences to a time when legendary stars such as El Santo, Mil Mascaras, Cavernario Galindo, Black Shadow and Gory Guerrero starred in epic live confrontations of Good vs. Evil. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Mexican Lucha Libre wrestlers Dr Wagner JR, Cassandro and El Hijo Del Santo pose at York Hall with Lucha Britannia’s Metallico on July 8, 2015 in London, England. Lucha Libre, which translates as ‘free fighting’, is a Mexican style of wrestling where fighters enter the ring in flamboyant capes and outlandish suits, performing acrobatic moves and flying from spectacular heights. The three day wrestling festival will take place at York Hall in Bethnal Green from 9th – 11th July 2015. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

Lucha Libre wrestler El Hijo Del Santo (C) poses with (L-R) Cassius, Dr Wagner JR, Metallico and Cassandro at York Hall with Lucha Britannia’s Metallico on July 8, 2015 in London, England. Lucha Libre, which translates as ‘free fighting’, is a Mexican style of wrestling where fighters enter the ring in flamboyant capes and outlandish suits, performing acrobatic moves and flying from spectacular heights. The three day wrestling festival will take place at York Hall in Bethnal Green from 9th – 11th July 2015. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

Luchadores perform acrobatic fighting moves at the Lucha Vavoom Noche de los Salvajes! Halloween show at the Mayan Theater on October 30, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. Lucha Vavoom mixes elements of theatrical good-versus-evil Mexican masked wrestling, known as Lucha Libre, with American burlesque and comedy, and attracts a cult following in southern California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Magno launches himself at Black Fish at the Roundhouse in Camden on June 5, 2008 in London, England. (Photo by Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images)

Mexican Lucha Libre wrestlers perform for the media during a press call on July 3, 2008 in London, England. The Lucha Libre, authentic Mexican free wrestling features men in mysterious, colourful and elaborate masks, are due to perform this weekend at the Roundhouse Theatre in London. (Photo by Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images)

Then, on Oct. 22, before the Broncos home game against the Green Bay Packers, iconic wrestlers Místico, Atlantis Jr., Templario and Volador Jr. will host the second celebration at Empower Field at Mile High.

A Mexico native and Colorado artist, Armando Silva, designed a limited edition T-shirt celebrating the NFL and lucha libre, the release said. In October, it will be available at the Broncos team store in Denver and Dicass Sports stores in Mexico City.