DENVER (KDVR) — Lucha libre, a form of professional freestyle wrestling in Mexico, is coming to Denver with the first-ever partnership between an NFL franchise and Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre, the Broncoos announced Monday.
Lucha libre, or freestyle wrestling, originated in early 20th-century Mexico. Wrestlers wear colorful masks, suits and sometimes capes. They perform rapid sequences of holds and maneuvers, including high-flying attacks.
The partnership will bring lucha libre to Denver before a Broncos game as part of two exhibitions celebrating the 90th anniversary of Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre.
Miles the Mascot and “five of his friends” will be coached by retired Mexican professional wrestler and trainer Tony Salazar to kick off the first celebration of Lucha Olímpica on Sept. 8 at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, according to a release from the Broncos.
Then, on Oct. 22, before the Broncos home game against the Green Bay Packers, iconic wrestlers Místico, Atlantis Jr., Templario and Volador Jr. will host the second celebration at Empower Field at Mile High.
A Mexico native and Colorado artist, Armando Silva, designed a limited edition T-shirt celebrating the NFL and lucha libre, the release said. In October, it will be available at the Broncos team store in Denver and Dicass Sports stores in Mexico City.