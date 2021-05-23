DENVER (STACKER) — Stacker collected information on the lowest-paying jobs in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

In Denver, the annual mean wage is $64,880 or 15.2% higher than national mean of $56,310, while the lowest-paying occupation makes $26,480. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

Credit: Canva

#50. Cutters and trimmers, hand

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

– Annual mean salary: $34,180

– #26 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,190

– Employment: 7,980

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Provo-Orem, UT ($24,110)

— Tulsa, OK ($25,530)

— Pittsburgh, PA ($25,660)

– Job description: Use hand tools or hand-held power tools to cut and trim a variety of manufactured items, such as carpet, fabric, stone, glass, or rubber.

Credit:Pixabay

#49. Psychiatric aides

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

– Annual mean salary: $34,100

– #37 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310



National

– Annual mean salary: $33,300

– Employment: 51,550

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Jackson, TN ($21,440)

— Charleston, WV ($22,320)

— Jackson, MS ($22,620)

– Job description: Assist mentally impaired or emotionally disturbed patients, working under direction of nursing and medical staff. May assist with daily living activities, lead patients in educational and recreational activities, or accompany patients to and from examinations and treatments. May restrain violent patients. Includes psychiatric orderlies.

Credit:fizkes // Shutterstock

#48. New accounts clerks

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

– Annual mean salary: $34,080

– #35 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $39,870

– Employment: 45,250

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Logan, UT-ID ($23,030)

— Manhattan, KS ($28,110)

— Lawton, OK ($28,380)

– Job description: Interview persons desiring to open accounts in financial institutions. Explain account services available to prospective customers and assist them in preparing applications.

Credit:Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#47. Retail salespersons

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

– Annual mean salary: $33,970

– #340 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 34,880



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,940

– Employment: 3,659,670

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Albany, GA ($22,740)

— Hinesville, GA ($23,640)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($23,660)

– Job description: Sell merchandise, such as furniture, motor vehicles, appliances, or apparel to consumers.

Credit:ITRE Bicycle // Flickr

#46. Bicycle repairers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

– Annual mean salary: $33,880

– #14 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450



National

– Annual mean salary: $33,530

– Employment: 11,290

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($21,210)

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($26,030)

— Pittsburgh, PA ($27,550)

– Job description: Repair and service bicycles.

Credit:UfaBizPhoto // Shutterstock

#45. Sewing machine operators

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

– Annual mean salary: $33,840

– #191 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 520



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,420

– Employment: 116,520

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— El Paso, TX ($18,940)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($21,950)

— Wichita Falls, TX ($22,070)

– Job description: Operate or tend sewing machines to join, reinforce, decorate, or perform related sewing operations in the manufacture of garment or nongarment products.

Credit:Canva

#44. Farmworkers and laborers, crop, nursery, and greenhouse

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

– Annual mean salary: $33,580

– #185 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,430



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,140

– Employment: 293,910

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($19,550)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($20,610)

— Las Cruces, NM ($21,540)

– Job description: Manually plant, cultivate, and harvest vegetables, fruits, nuts, horticultural specialties, and field crops. Use hand tools, such as shovels, trowels, hoes, tampers, pruning hooks, shears, and knives. Duties may include tilling soil and applying fertilizers; transplanting, weeding, thinning, or pruning crops; applying pesticides; or cleaning, grading, sorting, packing, and loading harvested products. May construct trellises, repair fences and farm buildings, or participate in irrigation activities.

Credit:Canva

#43. Machine feeders and offbearers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

– Annual mean salary: $33,470

– #67 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 490



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,470

– Employment: 64,240

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— El Paso, TX ($22,090)

— Greensboro-High Point, NC ($23,410)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($23,450)

– Job description: Feed materials into or remove materials from machines or equipment that is automatic or tended by other workers.

Credit:Canva

#42. Cooks, institution and cafeteria

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

– Annual mean salary: $33,440

– #294 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,090



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,940

– Employment: 387,300

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($19,990)

— Dothan, AL ($20,340)

— Decatur, AL ($20,520)

– Job description: Prepare and cook large quantities of food for institutions, such as schools, hospitals, or cafeterias.

Credit:zhu difeng // Shutterstock

#41. Merchandise displayers and window trimmers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

– Annual mean salary: $33,280

– #152 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,050



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,550

– Employment: 134,660

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Waco, TX ($22,710)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($23,120)

— Albany, GA ($24,680)

– Job description: Plan and erect commercial displays, such as those in windows and interiors of retail stores and at trade exhibitions.

Credit:Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#40. Driver/sales workers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

– Annual mean salary: $33,070

– #229 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,410



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,870

– Employment: 420,890

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY ($19,230)

— Sumter, SC ($19,740)

— Dalton, GA ($21,020)

– Job description: Drive truck or other vehicle over established routes or within an established territory and sell or deliver goods, such as food products, including restaurant take-out items, or pick up or deliver items such as commercial laundry. May also take orders, collect payment, or stock merchandise at point of delivery.

Credit:Canva

#39. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

– Annual mean salary: $32,830

– #277 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 890



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,150

– Employment: 112,750

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Valdosta, GA ($21,570)

— Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA ($21,740)

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($21,950)

– Job description: Service automobiles, buses, trucks, boats, and other automotive or marine vehicles with fuel, lubricants, and accessories. Collect payment for services and supplies. May lubricate vehicle, change motor oil, refill antifreeze, or replace lights or other accessories, such as windshield wiper blades or fan belts. May repair or replace tires.

Credit:David Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

– Annual mean salary: $32,750

– #206 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 910



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,980

– Employment: 98,810

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Johnstown, PA ($19,580)

— Tyler, TX ($20,460)

— Cleveland, TN ($20,690)

– Job description: Feed, water, and examine pets and other nonfarm animals for signs of illness, disease, or injury in laboratories and animal hospitals and clinics. Clean and disinfect cages and work areas, and sterilize laboratory and surgical equipment. May provide routine postoperative care, administer medication orally or topically, or prepare samples for laboratory examination under the supervision of veterinary or laboratory animal technologists or technicians, veterinarians, or scientists.

Credit:Canva

#37. Dietetic technicians

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

– Annual mean salary: $32,640

– #67 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,920

– Employment: 26,430

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Jackson, TN ($19,350)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($21,080)

— Wichita Falls, TX ($21,330)

– Job description: Assist in the provision of food service and nutritional programs, under the supervision of a dietitian. May plan and produce meals based on established guidelines, teach principles of food and nutrition, or counsel individuals.

Credit:Nejron Photo // Shutterstock

#36. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

– Annual mean salary: $32,360

– #335 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,500



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,400

– Employment: 341,660

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($20,280)

— Albany, GA ($20,850)

— Dalton, GA ($20,890)

– Job description: Wash or otherwise clean vehicles, machinery, and other equipment. Use such materials as water, cleaning agents, brushes, cloths, and hoses.

Credit:Paul.J.West // Shutterstock

#35. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

– Annual mean salary: $32,300

– #297 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 9,770



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,630

– Employment: 1,272,840

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Alexandria, LA ($17,810)

— Gadsden, AL ($18,110)

— Hammond, LA ($18,740)

– Job description: Assist a preschool, elementary, middle, or secondary school teacher with instructional duties. Serve in a position for which a teacher has primary responsibility for the design and implementation of educational programs and services.

Credit:Canva

#34. Helpers–production workers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

– Annual mean salary: $32,170

– #158 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,230



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,000

– Employment: 239,340

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($21,100)

— Topeka, KS ($21,280)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($21,360)

– Job description: Help production workers by performing duties requiring less skill. Duties include supplying or holding materials or tools, and cleaning work area and equipment.

Credit:Jorge Royan // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Cooks, restaurant

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

– Annual mean salary: $32,010

– #312 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 14,030



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,530

– Employment: 1,109,650

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($20,590)

— Laredo, TX ($21,000)

— Gadsden, AL ($21,540)

– Job description: Prepare, season, and cook dishes such as soups, meats, vegetables, or desserts in restaurants. May order supplies, keep records and accounts, price items on menu, or plan menu.

Credit:Canva

#32. Meat, poultry, and fish cutters and trimmers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

– Annual mean salary: $31,990

– #82 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,800

– Employment: 147,760

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($20,270)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($20,500)

— New Bern, NC ($21,670)

– Job description: Use hands or hand tools to perform routine cutting and trimming of meat, poultry, and seafood.

Credit:Krakenimages.com // Shutterstock

#31. Childcare workers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

– Annual mean salary: $31,790

– #354 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,580



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,790

– Employment: 494,360

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rome, GA ($17,330)

— Dothan, AL ($18,370)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,440)

– Job description: Attend to children at schools, businesses, private households, and childcare institutions. Perform a variety of tasks, such as dressing, feeding, bathing, and overseeing play.

Credit:Canva

#30. Orderlies

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

– Annual mean salary: $31,770

– #77 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,780

– Employment: 43,570

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC ($22,440)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($22,810)

— Jackson, MS ($22,850)

– Job description: Transport patients to areas such as operating rooms or x-ray rooms using wheelchairs, stretchers, or moveable beds. May maintain stocks of supplies or clean and transport equipment. Psychiatric orderlies are included in Psychiatric Aides.

Credit:Canva

#29. Food preparation workers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

– Annual mean salary: $31,760

– #355 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,020



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,820

– Employment: 793,590

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hammond, LA ($18,290)

— Morristown, TN ($18,550)

— Monroe, LA ($19,010)

– Job description: Perform a variety of food preparation duties other than cooking, such as preparing cold foods and shellfish, slicing meat, and brewing coffee or tea.

Credit:Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#28. Waiters and waitresses

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

– Annual mean salary: $31,730

– #317 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 18,260



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,470

– Employment: 1,944,240

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($17,980)

— Decatur, AL ($17,980)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($18,060)

– Job description: Take orders and serve food and beverages to patrons at tables in dining establishment.

Credit:PxHere

#27. Library assistants, clerical

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

– Annual mean salary: $31,580

– #169 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,740

– Employment: 84,560

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($20,080)

— Corpus Christi, TX ($20,520)

— Akron, OH ($20,530)

– Job description: Compile records, and sort, shelve, issue, and receive library materials such as books, electronic media, pictures, cards, slides and microfilm. Locate library materials for loan and replace material in shelving area, stacks, or files according to identification number and title. Register patrons to permit them to borrow books, periodicals, and other library materials.

Credit:Finist4 // Shutterstock

#26. Manicurists and pedicurists

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

– Annual mean salary: $31,470

– #98 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,010

– Employment: 73,010

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— York-Hanover, PA ($18,440)

— Fort Wayne, IN ($18,880)

— Akron, OH ($19,540)

– Job description: Clean and shape customers’ fingernails and toenails. May polish or decorate nails.

Credit:Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#25. Animal caretakers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

– Annual mean salary: $31,420

– #306 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,690



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,380

– Employment: 193,660

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Morristown, TN ($18,810)

— Greenville, NC ($20,320)

— Twin Falls, ID ($20,580)

– Job description: Feed, water, groom, bathe, exercise, or otherwise provide care to promote and maintain the well-being of pets and other animals that are not raised for consumption, such as dogs, cats, race horses, ornamental fish or birds, zoo animals, and mice. Work in settings such as kennels, animal shelters, zoos, circuses, and aquariums. May keep records of feedings, treatments, and animals received or discharged. May clean, disinfect, and repair cages, pens, or fish tanks.

Credit:Canva

#24. Demonstrators and product promoters

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

– Annual mean salary: $31,370

– #35 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 750



National

– Annual mean salary: $37,080

– Employment: 69,990

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Boise City, ID ($22,120)

— North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL ($22,370)

— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($22,820)

– Job description: Demonstrate merchandise and answer questions for the purpose of creating public interest in buying the product. May sell demonstrated merchandise.

Credit:Terry Moon Cronk // DoD

#23. Animal trainers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

– Annual mean salary: $31,210

– #22 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $37,950

– Employment: 14,880

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Jacksonville, FL ($22,540)

— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($24,690)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($25,380)

– Job description: Train animals for riding, harness, security, performance, or obedience, or for assisting persons with disabilities. Accustom animals to human voice and contact, and condition animals to respond to commands. Train animals according to prescribed standards for show or competition. May train animals to carry pack loads or work as part of pack team.

Credit:Unsplash

#22. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

– Annual mean salary: $31,030

– #269 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 18,610



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,410

– Employment: 1,990,510

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($21,200)

— Sumter, SC ($21,400)

— Dothan, AL ($21,670)

– Job description: Keep buildings in clean and orderly condition. Perform heavy cleaning duties, such as cleaning floors, shampooing rugs, washing walls and glass, and removing rubbish. Duties may include tending furnace and boiler, performing routine maintenance activities, notifying management of need for repairs, and cleaning snow or debris from sidewalk.

Credit:viviandnguyen// Flickr

#21. Packers and packagers, hand

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

– Annual mean salary: $30,560

– #272 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,840



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,270

– Employment: 599,270

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Wichita Falls, TX ($18,740)

— Casper, WY ($19,850)

— Johnstown, PA ($19,920)

– Job description: Pack or package by hand a wide variety of products and materials.

Credit:Canva

#20. Helpers–painters, paperhangers, plasterers, and stucco masons

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

– Annual mean salary: $30,550

– #14 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $33,520

– Employment: 9,500

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Waco, TX ($22,580)

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($25,250)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($25,490)

– Job description: Help painters, paperhangers, plasterers, or stucco masons by performing duties requiring less skill. Duties include using, supplying, or holding materials or tools, and cleaning work area and equipment.

Credit:Antoine Taveneaux // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Gambling dealers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

– Annual mean salary: $30,200

– #24 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 760



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,110

– Employment: 67,330

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lake Charles, LA ($17,840)

— Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL ($18,320)

— Reno, NV ($18,540)

– Job description: Operate table games. Stand or sit behind table and operate games of chance by dispensing the appropriate number of cards or blocks to players, or operating other gambling equipment. Distribute winnings or collect players’ money or chips. May compare the house’s hand against players’ hands.

Credit:grivet // Shutterstock

#18. Gambling change persons and booth cashiers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

– Annual mean salary: $30,130

– #15 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,110

– Employment: 14,000

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Fort Smith, AR-OK ($22,260)

— Carson City, NV ($22,520)

— Oklahoma City, OK ($23,160)

– Job description: Exchange coins, tokens, and chips for patrons’ money. May issue payoffs and obtain customer’s signature on receipt. May operate a booth in the slot machine area and furnish change persons with money bank at the start of the shift, or count and audit money in drawers.

Credit:Dean Drobot // Shutterstock

#17. Cashiers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

– Annual mean salary: $30,120

– #353 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 24,210



National

– Annual mean salary: $25,710

– Employment: 3,333,100

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($19,530)

— Monroe, LA ($19,780)

— Albany, GA ($20,320)

– Job description: Receive and disburse money in establishments other than financial institutions. May use electronic scanners, cash registers, or related equipment. May process credit or debit card transactions and validate checks.

Credit:Martin Smith // Shutterstock

#16. Parking attendants

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

– Annual mean salary: $29,890

– #150 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,460



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,910

– Employment: 123,790

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lake Charles, LA ($19,840)

— Huntsville, AL ($19,910)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($20,000)

– Job description: Park vehicles or issue tickets for customers in a parking lot or garage. May park or tend vehicles in environments such as a car dealership or rental car facility. May collect fee.

Credit:Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#15. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

– Annual mean salary: $29,690

– #321 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,960



National

– Annual mean salary: $24,800

– Employment: 316,700

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($17,940)

— Gadsden, AL ($18,150)

— New Bern, NC ($18,190)

– Job description: Welcome patrons, seat them at tables or in lounge, and help ensure quality of facilities and service.

Credit:Gabriel Georgescu // Shutterstock

#14. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

– Annual mean salary: $29,630

– #319 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,870



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,900

– Employment: 222,550

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,020)

— Dalton, GA ($18,450)

— Monroe, LA ($18,500)

– Job description: Accommodate hotel, motel, and resort patrons by registering and assigning rooms to guests, issuing room keys or cards, transmitting and receiving messages, keeping records of occupied rooms and guests’ accounts, making and confirming reservations, and presenting statements to and collecting payments from departing guests.

Credit:Jason Person // Shutterstock

#13. Cooks, short order

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

– Annual mean salary: $29,510

– #182 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,030

– Employment: 123,350

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Laredo, TX ($18,660)

— Gainesville, GA ($18,740)

— Mobile, AL ($18,820)

– Job description: Prepare and cook to order a variety of foods that require only a short preparation time. May take orders from customers and serve patrons at counters or tables.

Credit:VGstockstudio // Shutterstock

#12. Food servers, nonrestaurant

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

– Annual mean salary: $29,400

– #274 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,160



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,460

– Employment: 254,650

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,460)

— Enid, OK ($18,780)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($18,960)

– Job description: Serve food to individuals outside of a restaurant environment, such as in hotel rooms, hospital rooms, residential care facilities, or cars.

Credit:aboutsung // Shutterstock

#11. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

– Annual mean salary: $29,340

– #316 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,730



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,300

– Employment: 374,940

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,090)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,100)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($18,240)

– Job description: Facilitate food service. Clean tables; remove dirty dishes; replace soiled table linens; set tables; replenish supply of clean linens, silverware, glassware, and dishes; supply service bar with food; and serve items such as water, condiments, and coffee to patrons.

Credit:Dmitry Kalinovsky // Shutterstock

#10. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

– Annual mean salary: $29,050

– #296 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,010



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,600

– Employment: 179,890

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($18,060)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,580)

— Rome, GA ($19,050)

– Job description: Operate or tend washing or dry-cleaning machines to wash or dry-clean industrial or household articles, such as cloth garments, suede, leather, furs, blankets, draperies, linens, rugs, and carpets. Includes spotters and dyers of these articles.

Credit:Unsplash

#9. Amusement and recreation attendants

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

– Annual mean salary: $28,980

– #282 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,480



National

– Annual mean salary: $25,610

– Employment: 248,190

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,040)

— Lynchburg, VA ($18,600)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($18,650)

– Job description: Perform a variety of attending duties at amusement or recreation facility. May schedule use of recreation facilities, maintain and provide equipment to participants of sporting events or recreational pursuits, or operate amusement concessions and rides.

Credit:Ryan Everton // Unsplash

#8. Dishwashers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

– Annual mean salary: $28,550

– #336 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,950



National

– Annual mean salary: $25,600

– Employment: 395,660

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,490)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($18,400)

— Muncie, IN ($18,550)

– Job description: Clean dishes, kitchen, food preparation equipment, or utensils.

Credit:Canva

#7. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

– Annual mean salary: $28,520

– #85 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,050

– Employment: 31,980

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Raleigh, NC ($18,320)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($19,670)

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($19,930)

– Job description: Press or shape articles by hand or machine.

Credit:Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#6. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

– Annual mean salary: $28,290

– #293 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,470



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,010

– Employment: 795,590

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,460)

— Valdosta, GA ($18,730)

— Alexandria, LA ($19,070)

– Job description: Perform any combination of light cleaning duties to maintain private households or commercial establishments, such as hotels and hospitals, in a clean and orderly manner. Duties may include making beds, replenishing linens, cleaning rooms and halls, and vacuuming.

Credit:Daniel Lee // Flickr

#5. Cooks, fast food

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

– Annual mean salary: $28,090

– #263 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,830



National

– Annual mean salary: $24,300

– Employment: 544,420

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Altoona, PA ($17,660)

— Johnson City, TN ($17,700)

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,900)

– Job description: Prepare and cook food in a fast food restaurant with a limited menu. Duties of these cooks are limited to preparation of a few basic items and normally involve operating large-volume single-purpose cooking equipment.

Credit:Pxhere

#4. Fast food and counter workers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

– Annual mean salary: $27,760

– #320 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 34,410



National

– Annual mean salary: $24,540

– Employment: 3,450,120

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($18,690)

— Mobile, AL ($18,750)

— Montgomery, AL ($18,780)

– Job description: Perform duties such as taking orders and serving food and beverages. Serve customers at counter or from a steam table. May take payment. May prepare food and beverages.

Credit:Pixabay

#3. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

– Annual mean salary: $27,070

– #149 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,350



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,050

– Employment: 113,150

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($17,440)

— Athens-Clarke County, GA ($17,790)

— Sheboygan, WI ($17,940)

– Job description: Monitor recreational areas, such as pools, beaches, or ski slopes, to provide assistance and protection to participants.

Credit:Pexels

#2. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

– Annual mean salary: $26,920

– #109 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,830



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,390

– Employment: 95,600

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Tulsa, OK ($18,650)

— Appleton, WI ($18,760)

— Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC ($18,930)

– Job description: Assist patrons at entertainment events by performing duties, such as collecting admission tickets and passes from patrons, assisting in finding seats, searching for lost articles, and helping patrons locate such facilities as restrooms and telephones.

Credit:Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#1. Baggage porters and bellhops

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

– Annual mean salary: $26,480

– #48 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 500



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,060

– Employment: 28,440

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Greensboro-High Point, NC ($19,580)

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($19,920)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($19,940)

– Job description: Handle baggage for travelers at transportation terminals or for guests at hotels or similar establishments.