Low flow and warm water lead to voluntary fishing closure on part of Colorado River

KREMMLING, Colo. (KDVR) – The Colorado River between Kremmling and Rifle is under a voluntarily fishing closure, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced on Wednesday.

“We know that anglers care deeply about this fishery,” said CPW Aquatic Biologist Lori Martin. “We need their help to conserve this resource.”

The Colorado River closure is from the Highway 9 bridge in Kremmling downstream to the Highway 13 bridge in Rifle.

The voluntarily closure is in effect until further notice, a mandatory emergency closure is possible if conditions worsen.

High water temperature and low flows have created less-than-perfect living conditions for fish.

Most of the major rivers on Colorado’s Western Slope are experiencing adverse conditions. The Fraser, Yampa River and upper Colorado Rivers are being monitored by biologists.

“We’re likely looking at moving into a voluntary fishing closure on the Yampa River from the upstream boundary of the Chuck Lewis State Wildlife Area downstream to the west city limits of the town of Steamboat Springs,” said CPW Aquatic Biologist Bill Atkinson. “Water temps surpassed 75 degrees on Tuesday, so if it hits 75 degrees on Wednesday, the closure will be implemented.”

Multiple mudslides and flash flood events resulting from last year’s fires has increased the sediment load in some river sections., according to CPW.