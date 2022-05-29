LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — A new veterans clinic in Loveland is providing services that some had to drive hours to receive including dental work, radiology and physical rehab.

The Northern Colorado VA Outpatient Clinic has started accepting patients but will mark its official grand opening on Tuesday.

The brand new facility is the product of former Black Hawk pilot and now developer Theo Bell, with Epic Consulting.

“Takes the demand off the hospital system and brings services to the community,” Bell said.

Officials from the Department of Veteran Affairs and U.S. Senator Michael Bennet were on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“It was important to me, to bring together services in a community that veterans don’t have to drive two or three hours to get,” Bell said.

This new clinic aims to end the long trips servicemen and women have to make for medical attention.

“It’s going to be a great blessing, you know if you’re a veteran you probably know that you get kind of bumped around in the military,” Lucas Martin, who will serve as a nurse at the new facility, said.

Approximately 19,000 veterans will be served by a staff of 350 health care workers at the clinic. The building itself is 76,000 square feet with the option to expand it if the intake of patients increases.

Retired Army Brig. Gen. Henry Castillon spoke about the gratitude these veterans have for this new health care center.

“We’ve had our clinics, now we have a facility where we can now service our veterans,” Castillon said.