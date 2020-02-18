Loveland trail system gets new signs for easier navigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — One of the most comprehensive urban trail systems in Colorado has been upgraded. Loveland officials have made it easier to enjoy the outdoors.

The city’s trail system was constructed in segments over the past three decades. Until recently, navigating the 23 miles of paved trails hasn’t always been easy. The system, that encircles the city, connects 14 parks.

Map: See the full Loveland trails map

“Our little oasis in the middle of town ... seems out of town,” one resident said.

Colorado Lottery dollars were spent to add some organization to the network. Signs are now in place to guide people through areas where the trail breaks up a bit.

“I feel like it’s pretty user friendly,” another resident said.

Sections are now named with signage, distances are labeled, striping has been painted and safety gates have been installed. What might seem like small improvements have collectively made a big difference for people who enjoy the trails regularly.

Loveland officials were encouraged to take on the project following a survey showing people in the city value its trail system.