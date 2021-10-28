Loveland Ski Area set to open Oct. 30

LOVELAND, Colo (KDVR) – Last year, Loveland Ski Area opened on Nov. 11. This year, they’ve jumped ahead to Oct. 30.

Loveland Ski Area announced Thursday it will be opening select ski runs. They include Chet’s Dream, which the ski resort says will run from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30., and will offer skiers and riders access to one top-to-bottom run covered from tree-to-tree with an 18-inch base.

The ski area says Catwalk, Mambo and Home Run are also open and make up a mile in length and nearly 1,000 vertical feet.

Once snowmaking is completed on these runs, Loveland’s snowmaking team will focus on getting Spillway and Richard’s Run open, the ski resort said.

Loveland Ski Area will be open seven days a week until Closing Day in early May. Lift operating hours are 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. on weekends and designated holidays. Early season lift tickets are $85 for adults and $35 for children 6-14. Lift tickets can be purchased online at skiloveland.com or at the ticket office.

Loveland Ski Area will require guests to wear a mask inside all Loveland facilities for the 2021/22 season.