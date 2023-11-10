CLEAR CREEK COUNTY (KDVR) — Hundreds of skiers and snowboarders bundled up, got in line and waited patiently for 9 a.m.

That’s when the ski season officially began for the area.

“Last year we opened Nov. 3,” said Dustin Schaefer, Loveland Ski Area’s marketing manager. “It’s a little later this year but our snowmakers have been working hard. They got the mountain open and we’re ready to go.”

As the sun came up on the mountain so did the early-bird skiers. They bought ski passes and daily lift tickets, but of all the skiers that ski, there is a certain breed who wish to obtain the gold standard.

Skiers broke the banner at Loveland Ski Area. (Loveland Ski Area, by Casey Day)

Skiers broke the banner at Loveland Ski Area. (Loveland Ski Area, by Casey Day)

Skiers broke the banner at Loveland Ski Area. (Loveland Ski Area, by Casey Day)

(Loveland Ski Area, by Casey Day)

(Loveland Ski Area, by Casey Day)

(Loveland Ski Area, by Casey Day)

(Loveland Ski Area, by Casey Day)

(Loveland Ski Area, by Casey Day)

(Loveland Ski Area, by Casey Day)

It’s a coveted title: First skier of the season. This year, that person is Sean Greene, of Thornton.

“Well, I just want to do it once in my life,” said Greene. “Sounds like something fun to do. I want to break that banner, seen it done by a lot of other people.”

Here’s to you, Sean Greene, the first man on the mountain.