Photos: Skiers and boarders hit the slopes on Loveland Ski Area’s opening day

LOVELAND SKI AREA, Colo. (KDVR) — Natural snow hasn’t fallen much this early in the season, but that didn’t keep the Loveland Ski Area from opening before November.

Winter sports enthusiasts waited in long lines on Saturday for the only lift open to transport them to the top of the mountain to bomb down a mere 18-inch base of a green run.

With nearly 1,000 vertical feet and about a mile to ski or snowboard down, Catwalk, Mambo and Home Run were the only trails available on opening day.

The area opened earlier than last year by nearly two weeks. The snowmaking team is working on getting Spillway and Richard’s Run open as quickly as possible.