CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Snowmakers at one popular ski area are hoping for some below-freezing temperatures this week to stay on track for a timely open.

Officials at Loveland Ski Area say they are on schedule to both make snow and open.

“It’s all hands on deck,” marketing manager Dustin Schaefer said. “All the departments are here.”

Scanning the mountainside, plenty of ski resort equipment is visible in the parking lot. Schaefer said Loveland hopes to open by mid-to-late month.

He urges skiers and snowboarders to purchase season passes and four-packs ahead of time.

“No need to worry,” Schaefer said. “We’ll be making snow soon!”