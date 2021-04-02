Loveland Ski Area nearly 200 inches short of average snowfall

LOVELAND SKI AREA, Colo. (KDVR) — Loveland Ski Area says it averages 422 inches of snow per season. However, this season has not delivered.

Loveland Ski Area is reporting 234 inches as of April 2. That’s about 55% of average.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer



So why has the ski area seen below average snowfall this season?

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said that while we did see numerous storm systems and some of them were large, each one just barely missed Loveland Ski Area. What the ski area received was typically the low end of most forecast amounts. In other words, the storm track did not favor Loveland Ski Area for big snow this season.

Wolf Creek Ski Area is reporting 362 inches of snowfall so far this season. It averages 430 inches.

Steamboat Ski Area is reporting 232 inches of snowfall so far this season. It averages 314 inches.