Loveland Ski Area gets approval for added runs, expanded parking

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) – The Loveland Ski Area has received the go ahead for terrain and parking expansion projects, the Arapaho National Forest Service announced on Wednesday.

The project includes enhancing the Zig Zag and Boomerang ski trails and constructing two new ski trails adjacent to Boomerang, according to the Forest Service. A new 500 spot parking was also approved.

The ski area development projects could begin this summer.

The full environmental assessment and draft decision is available online.

Loveland Ski Area operates on the Arapaho National Forest under a special use permit first issued in 1937.