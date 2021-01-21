Loveland Ski Area experiences driest start to ski season in 8 years

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Where is all the snow? Loveland Ski Area is seeing an abnormally dry start to the 2020-2021 ski season.
Meteorologist Chris Tomer says Loveland Ski Area has not recorded a single 24-hours snowfall above 10 inches this season. This weekend’s storm system will not help much at Loveland Ski area due to its current track.
What have snow totals looked like on this date over the last 8 years? Meteorologist Chris Tomer took a look at the numbers.
- 2014: 181 inches
- 2015: 160 inches
- 2016: 181 inches
- 2017: 204 inches
- 2018: 142 inches
- 2019: 205 inches
- 2020: 153 inches
- 2021: 94 inches
As of Jan. 21, 2021, Loveland Ski Area received 94 inches of snow.