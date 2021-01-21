Loveland Ski Area experiences driest start to ski season in 8 years

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Where is all the snow? Loveland Ski Area is seeing an abnormally dry start to the 2020-2021 ski season.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer says Loveland Ski Area has not recorded a single 24-hours snowfall above 10 inches this season. This weekend’s storm system will not help much at Loveland Ski area due to its current track.

What have snow totals looked like on this date over the last 8 years? Meteorologist Chris Tomer took a look at the numbers.

2014: 181 inches

2015: 160 inches

2016: 181 inches

2017: 204 inches

2018: 142 inches

2019: 205 inches

2020: 153 inches

2021: 94 inches

As of Jan. 21, 2021, Loveland Ski Area received 94 inches of snow.