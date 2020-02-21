Loveland Ski Area adding guided snowcat skiing next winter

LOVELAND SKI AREA– Loveland Ski Area has a new twist coming for skiers who want fresh turns and no chairlifts.

The ski area at the eastern end of the Eisenhower Tunnel, which currently ferries skiers along the Continental Divide in its “Ridge Cat,” has received preliminary permission from the U.S. Forest Service to offer guided snowcat skiing and snowboarding in Dry Gulch, which includes terrain outside Loveland’s boundaries.

Unlike the Ridge Cat — which is offered on a first-come, first-served basis, and can be used by anyone with a lift ticket for no additional charge — the new guided snowcat service will be reserved in advance by groups that will pay a rate yet to be set.

Under the expanded special-use permit, Loveland will be able to offer up to two guided trips per day into Dry Gulch, with no more than 16 people on each trip. Snowcat operations will be limited to three designated routes. The area will remain open to the public for nonguided use.

Sellers said Loveland does not expect to offer guided tours seven days a week.

In order to protect the area, Loveland’s new snowcat will be able to run only when there’s at least two feet of snow cover, and the ski area is prohibited from removing trees, according to the Forest Service.

Read more at BusinessDen.com.