LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) – A free event scheduled for late May is aiming to put those gusty winds that have been sweeping across the state as of late to good use, all while raising money for a local non-profit that helps get critical services to low-income Coloradans in need.

Local non-profit Aspire3D, in a joint effort with the Loveland Housing Authority, will be hosting their second annual kite festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 21 at Loveland Sports Park, where the first 800 kids in attendance will receive their very own kite building kit, free of charge.

What the Second Annual Aspire3D Kite Festival has to offer:

Live entertainment from Makoa Music, Christine Alice, and Inside the Mind

Food trucks

Interactive booths from more than 50 local businesses and nonprofits

Kids kite building and design

Free face painting

Flying workshops

Professional demonstrations

“We encourage the whole family to come out and spend the day in the park. Bring your kite and a blanket to relax in the sun, watch kite performances, take part in the kite design workshop and learn to fly it,” Executive Director of Aspire3D Lori Kempter said.

According to Aspire3D’s homepage, they use what funds they raise to provide local youth, families and veterans living in low-income situations with the critical resources needed to thrive in Colorado.

Those who attend the free Aspire3D Kite Festival will be eligible for a plethora of free giveaways and can attend a top-tier kiters demonstration put on by organizations, including the Mile High Kite Club and the Rocky Mountain Kite Association.

Additionally, local kite industry statesman Eric Weisman will speak on his 40 years of experience in the ground-based aeronautic industry.

If you want more information on how to get involved in this year’s event, or you simply want to attend and want to learn more, then you can visit Aspire3D’s homepage, or you can reach out to Lori Kempter directly via email.

Loveland Sports Park is located at 950 North Boyd Lake Avenue in Loveland and the parking for this event will be free.